Police looking for man they say killed his roommate, stole his truck
Police in Winder are searching for a man they say killed his roommate last week.
According to investigators, the man who owned a property on East Broad Street went into the home on East Broad Street after neither of the tenants being seen for several days. Inside the home, he found 69-year-old David Wolfe dead.
The property owner also noticed that Wolfe’s vehicle was missing. They found the stolen car abandoned in another part of Barrow County.
They Wolfe’s roommate, 54-year-old Miguel Martinez, is known to travel by bicycle, but could be traveling on foot. He does not have a valid driver’s license.
Police say that Martinez could have been on the run since May 3 or 4. The medical examiner will have to determine Wolfe’s exact time of death.
The Winder Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance on May 7 when Wolfe’s body was found.
Martinez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he may be should call detectives at 470-201-8546.
