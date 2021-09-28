Police looking for man linked to online threat against the Oley Valley School District over its mask policy

Sep. 27—Police have yet to locate a Montgomery County man linked to a social media post this month that threatened the Oley Valley School District over its enforcement of a statewide school mask mandate.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said Monday that investigators are trying to find and speak with Edward Morrison, 44, whose address in court documents is listed as Schwenksville.

Adams asked that anyone with information on Morrison's whereabouts contact Central Berks Regional Police at 610-779-1100 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

Morrison has not been charged with a crime in the Oley Valley case. Court records show that Morrison has five open cases against him pending in Montgomery County on unrelated matters.

The threat

On Sept. 6, a message posted to Morrison's Facebook page included a letter sent to parents in the district about the statewide mask mandate that would go into effect the following day. The message encouraged violence against district officials for their decision to enforce the mandate.

"I'm begging ALL ARMED US CITIZENS TO TAKE CARE OF THESE PEOPLE IMMEDIATELY," the lengthy post began. "Target anyone mandating, complying with or enforcing these sick crimes against all of humanity."

The message said that he was not concerned about the potential consequences of his post.

"They won't take me alive, and if I get killed for this, at least God will judge right from very, very wrong," the message said.

The threat led to a significant police presence at schools in the district when students returned from the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7. There were no reports of any incidents.

Adams said previously that it does not appear Morrison has any connection to the school district.

Morrison's Facebook page is filled with anti-mask posts and posts calling the COVID-19 pandemic fake, as well as conspiracy-laden posts about the "deep state," "neuro warfare" related to 5G cellphone networks and "big website censorship."

He did not appear to make threats via Facebook to any other individual school districts.