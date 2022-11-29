Police looking for man missing out of Armstrong County

Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County.

According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block of Stullville Road at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Police said George was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray pants and red and white shoes.

If you see George, police are asking that you call 911.

