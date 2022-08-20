Police looking for man who offered child candy at Leominster park
Police in Leominster are searching for a man who approached a child at a local park and offered him candy.
The encounter happened while the child was in a porta potty at Fournier Field, police say. The man was last seen in the area of the field around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
The man is described as white, about 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, very skinny, with bright blue eyes and very short light brown hair.
He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans and may have spoken with an accent. Police say he is missing an upper tooth, but not a front tooth.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marois at 978-962-3424 or Det. Shea at 978-962-3427.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW