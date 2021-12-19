Police looking for man possibly wounded in stabbing Sunday on St. Helena Island

Police are investigating after a man ran into the woods Sunday afternoon after possibly being wounded in a stabbing on St. Helena, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 1:50 p.m., took place at the Tiger Express gas station on Sea Island Parkway, the alert said.

After the incident, the man ran into a nearby wooded area.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division and a helicopter were searching near Sea Island Parkway and Polowana Road for the man, the alert said. The search has since been called off, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office.

“We did not locate an injured person or whether that person sustained an injury or not,” Bromage said.

The person who is said to have stabbed the man was found near the gas station by police, the alert said.