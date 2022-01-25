Police looking for man after they say he ran away during traffic stop on Lemon Island

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 unit are searching for a man they say ran during a traffic stop on Lemon Island early Tuesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office alert.

The man was stopped on S.C. 170 and Lemon Island shortly after noon, the alert said. At some point during the stop, the man ran away from police, the sheriff’s alert said.