Police looking for man after they say he ran away during traffic stop on Lemon Island

Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle
Sofia Sanchez

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 unit are searching for a man they say ran during a traffic stop on Lemon Island early Tuesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office alert.

The man was stopped on S.C. 170 and Lemon Island shortly after noon, the alert said. At some point during the stop, the man ran away from police, the sheriff’s alert said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories