Police looking for man after report of domestic assualt in Queen Anne

Seattle police are looking for a man after a domestic assault report in Queen Anne on Friday.

Officers arrived around 5 a.m., in the 300 block of 1st Avenue North, and spoke with a 42-year-old woman seeking safety nearby, said the Seattle Police Department.

After speaking with the woman, officers gathered enough evidence to arrest a 32-year-old man for the assault.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

After getting an arrest warrant, SWAT officers and patrol searched a nearby apartment complex for the man but couldn’t find him.

While this was happening a nearby daycare facility was asked to shelter in place.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public.

Officers will continue to investigate.