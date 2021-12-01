Police looking for man who robbed Cahokia Heights McDonald’s at gunpoint

Cahokia Heights police are looking for a gunman who sneaked past employees at a McDonald’s Restaurant, held them at gunpoint and demanded money.

A call reporting the armed robbery at 1110 Camp Jackson Rd, was made at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Cahokia Heights Detective Sgt. Chris McGinnis.

McGinnis said a McDonald’s employee was returning to the building after emptying trash when the suspect entered the business behind him.

The man displayed a gun and held the employees under his control while he demanded money, McGinnis said. Employees complied with the demands of the gunman, who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured, McGinnis said.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is urged to call Cahokia Heights police at a 618-332-1184