Police looking for man who robbed woman at gunpoint and stole her car

Decatur police are looking for a man that stole a woman’s car in Decatur.

Police said on Friday, the suspect in the photo approached a woman who was sitting in her parked car and pointed a gun at her.

He then demanded that she get out of the car. The victim did and he left with her car.

According to police, the car was recovered in unincorporated Decatur by the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police did not release any further details on what happened to the victim of this armed robbery. Police are still looking for the suspect.

If you are able to identify this suspect, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

