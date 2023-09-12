Police looking for man who set fires to Corona property

Corona police are searching for a man after he allegedly set several fires to a property in Corona on Friday, September 1.

On Friday morning, authorities responded to a fire in the area of W. Sixth St. and Yorba St. According to an Instagram post from the Corona Fire Department, when officers arrived, they discovered a fire with suspicious circumstances burning on the property.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, later identified as Eduardo Betancourt of San Bernardino, setting several fires to the property before walking away. Betancourt is described as a Hispanic male, 5 ‘9 in height, weighing 170 pounds, and has distinctive animal print tattoos on the left side of his face. He was last seen in the 1600 block of west sixth street.

Corona police are searching for arson suspect, Eduardo Betancourt of San Bernardino. (Corona Fire Department)

Anyone who knows of Betancourt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Corona Police Department Dispatch at 951-736-2230 and anyone with information about the fire can contact Fire Investigator Travis Boan at 951-736-2219.

