Police looking for man who shot at Arlington treatment center with pellet gun

Arlington police are looking for a man who they say shot at a treatment facility with a pellet gun on Friday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the man was captured on surveillance video walking around the building, located in the 1000 block of North Cooper Street, armed with a pellet gun and firing at multiple windows, police said on social media.

He then ran from the building heading east, according to an Arlington police Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Residents who recognize the man can contact detectives at (817) 459-6489 or Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-8477. Residents who spot the suspect should call 911 immediately, police said.