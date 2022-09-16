Police looking for man who shot two people at DeKalb gas station

Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect that shot two people at a DeKalb gas station.

DeKalb police people said the person in the photo was dropped off at the Shell gas station at 4605 Glenwood Road on Monday before shooting two people.

Prior to the shooting, police say the suspect was dropped off by a tan/copper Infinity QX30 SUV bearing GA TAG CNV1786.

After the shooting he ran away on Glenfair Road.

The suspect is wanted for the aggravated assault and the driver of vehicle is wanted for questioning, according to police.

If you have any information about the suspect and/or the driver, contact police at 770-724-7850 or CrimeStoppers.

