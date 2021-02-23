Police looking for man who stole generator from McDowell County house

Feb. 23—WELCH — The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a suspect who stole a generator from outside a Kyle residence.

The theft occurred Feb. 19 when a man driving a white pickup truck stopped outside a home, knocked on the door, loaded a generator left in the driveway into his pickup truck and left, according to Trooper K.M. Saddler with the West Virginia State Police detachment in Welch.

In pictures taken by the home's security video, the man appears to be wearing a Tennessee Titans jacket.

"He saw it, pulled up, loaded it and left," Saddler said.

Anyone with information can call the Welch detachment at 304-436-2101 or their local West Virginia State Police detachment, Saddler said.