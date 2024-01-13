Police looking for man who stole Versace perfume in north Georgia

The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man accused of stealing perfume from a local store.

According to police, the man stole five “expensive” Versace brand perfume gift boxes.

Police said the man took the five boxes, put them in his cart, and left the store without paying for them at the TJ Maxx on Walton Avenue.

Officers said the the happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2023 and the man left with almost $350 worth of gift sets.

Now, police are releasing surveillance footage of the man, hoping to identify him and bring him to justice.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact investigators at 706-278-9086.

