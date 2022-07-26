Police looking for man suspected of attacking, exposing himself to women

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Seattle police are looking for a man who is believed to have attacked or exposed himself to at least a half-dozen women in the Uptown neighborhood.

Law enforcement said they received multiple reports between July 18-24 that a man had exposed himself, made biased and threatening statements, and even injured one woman’s service dog.

However, the incidents were not reported until the victims saw similar reports on social media, police said.

All of the incidents reportedly occurred between 9:30 a.m and 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victims described the man as Black, in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and with short, black hair.

At times, the suspect was seen wearing a black shirt, tan cargo pants, and a red backpack while carrying two white plastic bags.

Police are seeking information about any unreported incidents that could lead to the man’s arrest.

Anyone who has been harassed, assaulted, or threatened is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Recommended Stories

  • Gratitude and frustration in Canada after Pope apology

    STORY: At a press conference, residential school survivor Evelyn Korkmaz, said she had been waiting 50 years for this apology but wished she could share it with those who had passed away."Unfortunately a lot of my family members, friends, classmates and members of my community who went to residential school were not able to hear it because they had passed on through suicide, alcohol addiction... and other substance abuse or whatnot because they could not endure or live with the trauma that they endured in these residential schools," she said.Tony Alexis, Chief of Alexis Nakota Sinoux Nation, said the apology triggered an "opening of a wound"."This wound that has been opened again, we can't just leave it like that, we really have to take the steps to make sure that we heal and recover our people," said Alexis.Louis Bull Tribe Chief Desmond Bull used the moment to urge those who say "get over it" to survivors instead to "get with learning about our history, get with learning about our culture, our people, who we are," because "inter-generational trauma impacts every youth, every member and everyone who had a family who has a survivor of residential schools."After the pope spoke in Maskwacis, Chief Wilton Littlechild placed a feather headdress on the pontiff's head. Francis stood from his chair and wore it for a few moments before a clapping crowd.Elder and residential school survivor, Jon Crier, said the gesture was to honor a man as an "honorary chief and leader in a community," and "an honoring of the work that he has done."Offering his apology near the site of two former schools in Maskwacis, Alberta, Francis said forced cultural assimilation was a "disastrous error" and called for a "serious" investigation of the schools to help survivors and descendants heal.

  • South Korea set to lift ban on newspapers from the North

    South Korea is planning to lift its ban on North Korean newspapers and state television in a move likely to face strong opposition from conservatives.

  • LA County Sheriff Villanueva refuses to testify to oversight commission

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is again refusing to testify before an oversight commission on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • U.S. is sidelined in critical minerals push

    The U.S.'s failure to ratify the U.N.'s Law of the Sea treaty means other countries could race ahead in seabed mining.

  • South Korean government, police clash on oversight

    A bid by South Korea's government to increase police oversight has sparked a protest by some officers, which drew criticism on Monday from a top minister who referred to the role the security forces played in the past to support authoritarian rule. The dispute comes as a new conservative government is settling in and trying to limit the impact of some changes made by the previous liberal government, including on the sharing of powers and responsibilities between the police and prosecutors. Nearly 50 chiefs of police stations from across the country met on Saturday, with 150 joining online, in a protest against a government plan to create an interior ministry bureau to oversee police affairs.

  • Ypsilanti Township considers installing license plate reading cameras for community safety

    Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office continues community engagement to discuss plan to install license plate readers across Ypsilanti Township.

  • Saudi Crown Prince wants to build a 75-mile long skyscraper

    Proposed parallel buildings will cross mountains and desert

  • Turn your bathroom into a spa with these luxurious products for up to 58% off

    You can relax and unwind from your hectic schedule after turning your bathroom into your own personal spa.

  • Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed charged with domestic violence and weapons violations

    The reality TV personality has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

  • ‘Intoxicating substance’ used to make customer ‘helpless’ during SC massage, cops say

    Police said there could be more victims.

  • Japan executes man who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage

    Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said.

  • Mom Who Vanished After Hurrying to Work Turns Up Dead in Her Car

    Bexar Search and RescueThe search for a Texas mother who disappeared mysteriously on her way to work earlier this month ended Saturday after the 39-year-old’s body was found in a parked SUV outside a San Antonio strip mall, authorities say.Christina Powell, who was captured on video by a doorbell camera rushing to her job as a paralegal just before she went missing on July 5, garnered national attention when her family pleaded on social media for help finding her.Saturday’s discovery ends the se

  • She’s In Prison For Raping Two Teen Boys And She’s In Videos On TikTok

    An incarcerated Idaho woman asked for pen pals in videos that soon went viral. She’s not the only one using TikTok in this way.View Entire Post ›

  • Dad gets anonymous call that leads officers to missing son’s body, Michigan cops say

    The 18-year-old was weeks from joining the National Guard.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Swanky Florida Prison

    Sylvain GabouryConvicted sex trafficker and all-around bad girl Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to the sprawling low security Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, according to the Federal Board of Prisons database. The facility, which features a tony brick entrance with white pillars and a lush green sports field, is where other famous criminals like Russian spy Maria Butina and “Jihad Jane” Colleen LaRose served their sentences. The transfer was first reported by the

  • Judge reprimands Alex Jones for speaking to the media after he called the Sandy Hook defamation trial a 'witch hunt' during a break in the court hearings

    Alex Jones told reporters the proceedings to determine how much he must pay for saying the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax were a "kangaroo court."

  • Two Alabama Men Charged After Missing Woman's Mummified Remains Found In Storage Unit

    Two men in Alabama are in custody after authorities found the remains of a missing woman in a storage unit. James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, have been charged with abuse of a corpse after the remains of Britta Ann Lashley, 36, were discovered in a storage unit belonging to Barrett in Prattville, Alabama — just northwest of Montgomery. Lashley was last seen on Feb. 21, 2021, near the 1000 Block of Autauga County Road 21 in Prattville, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Off

  • KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via U.S. District Court for the District of HawaiiA Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.Walter Glenn Primrose, 67, and Gwynn Darle Morrison,

  • Two Men Get Life In Prison For 2016 Murders Of Missing California Teens

    Two men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished six years ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison without possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Chandale Shannon, 25, of Winters, and Jesus Campos, 22, of Woodland were sentenced for the 2016 kidnapping and killing of the teens, whose bodies were never found despite years of effort. “The crimes were evil. The families have been impacted terribly. And two boys are dead. I find that Mr. Campos and Mr. Shannon have forf

  • ‘You can’t arrest me, I’m only 17′: Teen arrested for allegedly threatening commuter rail conductor

    Police say the suspect confronted the conductor, asking him, “why you talking to my shorty?”