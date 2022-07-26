Police looking for man suspected of attacking, exposing himself to women

Seattle police are looking for a man who is believed to have attacked or exposed himself to at least a half-dozen women in the Uptown neighborhood.

Law enforcement said they received multiple reports between July 18-24 that a man had exposed himself, made biased and threatening statements, and even injured one woman’s service dog.

However, the incidents were not reported until the victims saw similar reports on social media, police said.

All of the incidents reportedly occurred between 9:30 a.m and 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victims described the man as Black, in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and with short, black hair.

At times, the suspect was seen wearing a black shirt, tan cargo pants, and a red backpack while carrying two white plastic bags.

Police are seeking information about any unreported incidents that could lead to the man’s arrest.

Anyone who has been harassed, assaulted, or threatened is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP