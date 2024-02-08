Police looking for man with ties to York County after his wife was killed in Lancaster Co.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are looking for a man who has ties to York County after his 49-year-old wife, Jami A. Harrison, was killed earlier this week, according to a news release.

Police say Matthew S. Harrison, 48, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a black, 2017 K1500, four-door Chevrolet Silverado pickup. It has a Pennsylvania registration ZND7298, the release states.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are looking for 48-year-old Matthew S. Harrison, who has ties to York County. His wife, Jami A. Harrison, was killed in Lancaster County.

"Harrison is currently considered to be a dangerous person and wanted for questioning by the NLCRPD," the release states. "Anyone who sees Harrison or his vehicle should call 911 immediately."

Police responded Monday afternoon to the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road in Penn Township for a report of a woman who suffered a cardiac arrest, the release states. When officers arrived, they found Jami Harrison deceased.

Her death appeared to be suspicious based on what officers observed at the scene, and they started an investigation, the release states.

An autopsy showed that Jami Harrison died of strangulation, the release states. The manner is homicide.

Police are working with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office on the investigation.

Anyone with information may contact police at (717) 733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tips also can be submitted through CrimeWatch.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police searching for Matthew S. Harrison who has ties to York County