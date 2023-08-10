Police looking for man wanted in Merced shooting death

Authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for murder in connection to the July 16 killing of a Merced resident.

According to the Merced Police Department, detectives identified 27-year-old Eruvey Deoro Muzquiz as a suspect in the shooting death of 47-year-old Damien Wheaton. Police said Muzquiz is believed to have gone on the run and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Muzquiz is six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of R Street at about 11:36 p.m. July 16. When officers arrived on the scene they found Wheaton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life saving measures but Wheaton died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org. Crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website, and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.