Police looking for Mar Lin man last seen Sept. 22

Sep. 30—Branch-Reilly police are asking the public to help them find a man who was last seen a week ago at his home at 1545 Bunting St., Mar Lin.

Deputy Chief William Kantner said that Marybeth Reta, of 289 E. Smith St., Woodbridge, New Jersey, contacted police on Saturday and reported that her son, Lucas W. DellaMonica, 42, had not been seen since 5 p.m. Sept. 22.

She said that her son suffers from schizophrenia and had not been acting normally lately.

Kantner said DellaMonica was entered as a missing person, and it was determined he had not had contact with police.

On Monday, the Schuylkill County 911 Center was able to "ping" the man's cellphone to the area of Sharp Mountain, Kantner said.

Pottsville police conducted a search, assisted by a state police helicopter, but no new information resulted from the effort, according to Kantner.

He said that DellaMonica did not take his medication with him and that he was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Pennsylvania license plate LKM4609.

At the time, DellaMonica was wearing a white T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and brown sneakers. Kantner said the man's attire should stand out with the colder temperatures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Branch-Reilly police at 570-544-2901 or the Schuylkill County 911 Center.