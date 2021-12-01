Police looking for men who robbed mom with child

Oxygen

The cold case slaying of a Nevada teenager whose body was found in the desert in 1979 was solved after DNA evidence pinpointed her suspected murderer, police said. On Monday, officials announced they’d identified a suspect in the previously unsolved killing of 16-year-old Kim Bryant, who was sexually assaulted and killed more than four decades ago. Bryant was last seen alive at a Dairy Queen restaurant near North Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95 on Jan. 26, 1979. Her family later reported h