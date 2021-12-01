Police looking for men who robbed mom with child

The Daily Beast
Eric Seals/USA TODAY NETWORKOXFORD, Michigan—Three students are dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, sending terrified students scrambling for cover and barricading in their classrooms, according to authorities. Eight other people were shot and injured in the horrific attack at Oxford High School in Michigan, including a teacher, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe told reporters at a news conference. The suspected shooter, who has not yet been public