Police looking for Miami-Dade inmate released from jail ‘in error’ on his birthday

Carli Teproff

Eduardo Cabana was released from a Miami-Dade jail on Monday, his birthday.

The problem: The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department now says he was freed “in error” and it needs to find him.

Cabana, who just turned 52, was in jail on charges including obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief. He also was arrested on a probation warrant and was to be held without bond, records show.

A corrections spokesman said Wednesday Cabana was released from Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He did not say how the error happened, only that the department is investigating what happened.

“The priority of the MDCR is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible, and at this time, we have all resources focused on the search,” Juan Diasgranados, public affairs manager for the corrections department, said in a press release. “As soon as the error was discovered, the MDCR requested the assistance of our law enforcement partners to assist in locating the offender.”

Cabana, records show, has had several run-ins with the law. State criminal records show he has in the past faced charges including robbery with a firearm, burglary and purchasing or selling cocaine.

Police say that anyone who sees Cabana, should not approach him and instead call 911.

