Police looking for missing 13-year-old they say could be in danger

LAS CRUCES ― Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen boy they say could be in danger if not found soon.

Malaki Lopez, 13, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. near 100 block of Calle de Alegra in Las Cruces. Las Cruces Police Department said in a news release he was on foot heading north from Calle de Alegra.

Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and white Nike shoes. Police said he has a small scar on the back of his right hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Malaki Lopez is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.

