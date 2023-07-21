Police are asking the public for information about a missing 68-year-old woman.

Rosalie Parra, who is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, has not been seen since about 1 p.m. on Friday.

“Because of medical concerns and today’s high temperatures, (Parra) could be in danger if not located soon,” a news release said.

Parra was last seen near the Walgreens Pharmacy at 3100 N. Main Street in Las Cruces. Police believe that she was on foot.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 68-year-old Rosalie Parra is asked to call police immediately at 575-526-0795. Anyone who comes in direct contact with Parra can call the emergency number 911,” the release said.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police looking for missing 68-year-old woman