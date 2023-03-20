Police looking for missing 69-year-old York woman

Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old woman who was last seen in York City, according to a news release.

Deborah Adkins was last seen around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Market Street, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Police are looking for a missing York woman. Authorities believe she might be at special risk of harm or injury, according to a news release.

She is 5-feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has white hair and green eyes. She was wearing a red fleece top, jeans and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at (717) 846-1234.

YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. York City PD is searching for Deborah Adkins. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/P686v1Qpno — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 20, 2023

