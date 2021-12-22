William A. Arpe is missing.

A Chesterfield man struggling with mental health issues has been missing for 2 weeks.

William A. Arpe, 27 standing at 5' 7" and weighing 150, was last seen on Dec. 8 and lives on Varanda Lane.

If anyone has spotted him or has any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 and Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

Joyce Chu is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Police looking for missing Chesterfield man with mental health issues