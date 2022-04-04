Redding police said Virginia "Ginger" Winter, left, and Morgan Panther were last seen at Alta Mesa Church of Christ around noon Sunday, April 3, 2022. Panther's 8-month-old daughter was also with them.

Authorities are searching for a mother, her infant daughter and grandmother who were last seen Sunday at Alta Mesa Church of Christ on Alta Mesa Drive, Redding police said.

Morgan Panther, 27, Margo Panther, 8 months old, and Virginia “Ginger” Winter, 71, were last seen around noon and were believed to be headed to Shingletown or Anderson in a gray 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook.

The Subaru has a California license plate number of 8YNR052, police said.

This is a picture of Subaru Crosstrek, the same type of vehicle Morgan Panther, Virginia "Ginger" Panther and Margo Panther were believed to be in.

“All three are believed to be at risk due to the circumstances surrounding their disappearance,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police looking for missing family last seen at Redding church