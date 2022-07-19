Police looking for missing Goffstown teen

Police are asking for the public’s help after a teen from Goffstown was reported missing.

Veronica Landry, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, July 13, leaving Walmart in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to Goffstown Police.

Authorities say Landry was wearing black pants, a black long sleeve shirt and black dock martin boots when leaving the store.

She is 5′3″ and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.

