Police looking for missing high-school student

Apr. 15—The Mt. Juliet Police Department are searching for a missing Green Hill High School student.

Jhalen, 16, did not return home after attending school on Thursday. Early on Friday morning, he was reported as a runaway to police. Jhalen was last seen wearing a burgundy plaid shirt over a white hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black Air Force 1 sneakers and carrying a black backpack. He is 5-foot-9 and approximately 130 pounds.

Mt. Juliet Police Department detectives are currently looking for Jhalen and ask the community to share any information they have that could lead to the missing teen's location. Information can be shared by calling the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550 or be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477.

No additional information has been made available at this time.