Police looking for missing man from Greensburg who may be in Myrtle Beach

Police in Greensburg and Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Greensburg Police say Nicholas Welc was last seen at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.

This week, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Welc might be in their area.

Officers say Welc is dependent on medication.

Anyone with information on Welc’s location is asked to contact the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

