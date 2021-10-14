Police looking for missing Merrimac girl, 15

The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Oct. 14—MERRIMAC — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Kelen "Kelly" Albuquerque of Merrimac did not return home on the bus after school, police said in a press release Wednesday night.

It is believed Albuquerque may be with a 17-year-old boy in the Woburn area, police said.

She is described as about 5 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing 90 to 100 pounds with a skinny build.

The teen was last seen wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt. She had a black backpack and wears a necklace that says "Kelen." She is a ninth-grader at Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury.

Merrimac police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies to find the girl. Police believe she may have connections to Peabody and Woburn.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Merrimac police at 978-346-8321.

