Police looking for missing teen who may be with unknown older man

Union City police are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.

Robin Springer was last seen on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. at her home on Flat Shoals Road in Union City. She may be with an unknown man with dreadlocks, according to police.

Springer may be in the company of a man whom she wanted to attend the movies with, police said.

Police said Springer is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and a black long-length hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen or know the whereabouts of Springer, is asked to call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

