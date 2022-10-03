Police looking for missing woman; boyfriend dead from apparent suicide believed to be responsible

Allegheny County police are looking for a missing woman out of Frazier Township after her boyfriend, who officials believe is responsible for her disappearance, was found dead from an apparent suicide.

According to police, 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11.

Harbison’s daughter has made multiple attempts to contact her before requesting a welfare check, officials said.

Allegheny County police detectives, along with Frazier Township police, initiated an investigation.

Police said Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, whom officials believe is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide on Sept. 17 in West Deer Township.

Eric Gibbs - WPXI

Investigators, along with local fire departments, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Steel City K-9 Response, conducted several searches in the Western Pennsylvania area, police said.

Eric Gibbs' Chevy Cobalt & F-150

Anyone who has seen Harbison, Gibbs or any of the pictured vehicles on or about Sept. 10 through 13 is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

