Police looking for Montgomery high-speed chase suspect

Jul. 29—MONTGOMERY — A man is wanted after allegedly fleeing Montgomery police officers as he drove more than 100 mph.

Officers reportedly spotted Marco Antonio Vallejo, 26, of Montgomery, driving without a license at about 9 p.m. July 17. The officers tried to stop Vallejo after he ran a stop sign and drove over 90 mph, according to a court complaint.

Vallejo reportedly went around a pickup and traveled more than 106 mph on County Road 28 before the officers called off the pursuit.

Vallejo was charged by warrant Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court. He is charged with felony fleeing police as well as several misdemeanor driving infractions.