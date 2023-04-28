Police looking for more victims of prolific taggers arrested in Bellingham

Bellingham police arrested four prolific graffiti suspects accused of vandalizing property across the city and causing thousands in damages.

The arrests on Wednesday were the result of a long investigation, but detectives aren’t finished with the case yet.

Police said their lead investigator is looking for more victims of the suspects who used specific tags to deface countless walls, fences, and other surfaces.

If your property was vandalized with one of the specific tags and you have not made a police report, you are asked to contact Bellingham Police Department Deputy Chief Almer at dalmer@cob.org with your report.

More charges may result from the information provided as the investigation continues.

Here are the tags and possible charges, as well as estimated damages:

The suspect responsible for the MAZE/EZMA tag is being arrested for 61 counts of third-degree malicious mischief. The damage is estimated at $9,308 so far.

The suspect responsible for the RHIZO tag is being arrested for 138 counts of third-degree malicious mischief. The damage is estimated at $16,930 so far.

The suspect responsible for the NOID tag is being arrested for 286 counts of third-degree malicious mischief. The damage is estimated at $28.432.87 so far.

The suspect responsible for the HOME tag is being arrested for 321 counts of third-degree malicious mischief. The damage is estimated at $38,262 so far.

Police ask victims of other taggers to take a digital photo of the entire tag and report the vandalism using the department’s online system at www.cob.org/reporting.