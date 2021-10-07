Police looking for a Northeast Miami-Dade burglar who they say fired at cops

A burglar remains on the run Thursday morning after leading police on a chase through Northeast Miami-Dade streets and shooting at them, El Portal’s police chief said.

“You have to assume with middle of the night offenders that they’re armed,” El Portal Chief of Police David Magnusson said. “Thank God, none of my officers were hit.”

Magnusson lamented not that a burglar ran, but that he felt the need to endanger lives by shooting at police chasing him. He said the wanted man was in his 30s or 40s with a medium build and a white t-shirt. El Portal, North Bay Village, Biscayne Park, Miami-Dade and Miami police were helping in the search.

Magnusson said there had been “a couple of suspicious activities” around the village, but involving younger people on foot. Officers were patrolling when a homeowner in the 2000 block of Northeast 87th Street saw a burglar on his Ring app. When officers got there, Magnusson said, the suspect was pulling out in a pickup truck.

The chase went west on Northeast 87th Street, then down Second Avenue to 82nd Street. Around Northeast 79th Street is when police say the suspect fired at them. He jumped out of the truck and eluded police by running through backyards.

Second man arrested in Miami banquet hall shooting that killed three, wounded 20