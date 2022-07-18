Police looking for owner of puppy left in shopping cart during Mount Vernon shooting

A puppy was found in a shopping cart after a Mount Vernon Walmart was evacuated for a shooting and police are now looking for its owner.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mount Vernon police officers were called to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive.

Mount Vernon police said one group of men encountered a second group of men inside the store. A confrontation between the two groups resulted in a shooting, with five people hurt.

After the store was deemed safe by police and all victims were accounted for, a puppy was found in a shopping cart inside the store.

Police learned from social media that a shopper was separated from the pup, but attempts to reach them have been unsuccessful.

Officers are now hoping someone who knows the owner will recognize the puppy so they can be reunited.

Anyone who knows the dog’s owner is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.

Anyone with information about the shooting that could help investigators is also asked to call police at the number above during business hours or the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-428-3211.

