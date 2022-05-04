Redding police provided this photo of skimming devices that were attached to three ATMs.

Redding police are looking for two people who placed skimming devices at three ATMS to steal bank card information.

Members First Credit Union managers contacted police at noon Monday to report the card readers were found on a total of three ATMs at its Hilltop Drive and Pine Street branches.

A skimmer can be disguised to look like its part of an ATM and will collect card numbers and PIN codes. That information can be used to make counterfeit cards.

The suspects — a man and a woman — also placed concealed cameras at the locations on Sunday, police said.

The pair were in a white Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan. Police obtained surveillance footage of the two suspects and their vehicle.

“Due to the diligence of Members First Credit Union, the skimmers were only in place for about one day. It is unknown if any other financial institutions in Shasta County were targeted,” police said on Facebook.

Police think the same suspects have done this before.

The Redding Police Department asks that if anyone has information on the case, to contact officers at 225-4200.

“Anyone who believes their bank card information was compromised should contact their financial institution,” police said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police looking for pair who placed skimmers on ATMs to steal card data