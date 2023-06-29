Police looking for people who did burnouts over Kirkland Pride flag crosswalk

Kirkland police are looking for an SUV they say vandalized the city’s Pride flag crosswalk.

The vandalism happened Tuesday night just before midnight at the entrance of Marina Park at Kirkland Avenue and Lakeshore Plaza.

They say a white 2010 to 2012 Toyota Sequoia was seen doing a burnout on the crosswalk.

The City says the crosswalk was introduced to the community earlier this month.

At least two people were inside that car and police say they could be arrested for reckless driving and malicious mischief.

If you have information contact Sergeant Cody Mann by email: CMann@kirklandwa.gov.



