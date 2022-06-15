Police looking for 'person of interest' in suspected northwest Spokane sexual assault

Jun. 14—Police are searching for a "person of interest" related to a reported sexual assault Tuesday morning in northwest Spokane.

The woman told police that around 7:15 a.m. she was in the area of Wellesley Avenue and Alberta Street when a man armed with a handgun approached her, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The man directed the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, the woman said in the release.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have information on the identity or whereabouts of the man, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20100506.