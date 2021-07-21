Police looking for person of interest after vape shop shooting in Zebulon

Zebulon police are looking for a person of interest connected with a shooting at a vape shop Tuesday evening that resulted in a life-threatening injury.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at a shop on West Gannon Avenue about 6 p.m. They say a male was shot in the parking lot before he ran inside the shop, where police found him.

Police say the male has life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital after officers began life-saving efforts, the police said on the Zebulon Police Department’s Facebook page.

The person who was shot is 17 years old, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Police say a man in a white vehicle, believed to be an Infiniti, was seen in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. They have not identified the man and have not said he is a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-831-6311 or to report an anonymous tip to East Wake Crime Stoppers at 919-366-2746.