Police looking for person who opened fire in Gwinnett Co. mall this weekend

Police are looking for whoever opened fire inside of Sugarloaf Mills Mall this weekend.

Hundreds of people ran for their lives.

Police say someone started an argument inside the mall.

Once shoppers heard shots, everyone ran, hid, and feared the worst.

Tonya Haygood said she never thought a night out with her husband and the mall would end with both of them fearing for their lives.

“I remember the people just looking so scared,” Haygood told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “With all the crazy things going on, and now, your best bet is to run because you just don’t know.”

Haygood said they were browsing in a store after a shot at Medieval Times when people started running in all directions.

Gwinnett County police said it was around 7 pm Saturday when someone started firing shots in the mall.

“I looked towards my husband and my husband was pointing towards the back of the store and told me to run towards the back of the store,” Haygood said.

The couple hid in the store while they waited for the chaos to calm down.

Police said no one was hurt.

“That’s not funny, you know, because people could get hurt just running,” Haygood said.

Police said the incident was isolated but no arrests have been announced.

For those who were there, it’s a reminder of how a relatively minor shooting can lead to major chaos in public.

“It really makes you feel like, do you even want to go anywhere, you know?” Haygood said.

There was a lot of relief no one was injured.

The building was damaged by the gunshot.

Police haven’t said anything about a potential suspect description.

