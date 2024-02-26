Police looking for person after shooting in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was looking for a male after a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Sunday evening.

MPD said the shooting took place in the 700 block of Morton St. NW, according to a post on the platform X published at 8:15 p.m.

Police were looking for a male with a “slim” build who was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing.

MPD said he was last seen in an alley towards Lamont Street NW.

