Police ‘looking into photo of Boris Johnson holding beer’ at lockdown birthday party

A photograph of Boris Johnson holding a beer at his birthday is among hundreds that police are examining in their investigation into Downing Street parties during lockdown, it has been claimed.

The Prime Minister is pictured next to Rishi Sunak in Number 10’s Cabinet Room, The Mirror reported.

Sources told the newspaper that Mr Johnson is raising his Estrella can in a toast, while the Chancellor is holding a soft drink.

It is thought that the image was taken by Andrew Parsons, Mr Johnson’s official photographer.

Downing Street has admitted that the party on June 19 2020, a surprise allegedly organised by Carrie Johnson, took place, but insists that the Prime Minister stayed for only 10 minutes as staff gathered “briefly”.

At the time, social gatherings indoors were barred under the Government’s Covid rules and people were only allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six. Pubs and restaurants were shut.

The party gained infamy after it was claimed Mr Johnson was “ambushed” by a birthday cake, which he denies.

Conor Burns, the Northern Ireland minister, told Channel 4 News in comments that were later ridiculed on social media: “As far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”

However, he then reversed his stance in an interview on The Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, above, saying: “I’m told under some authority, indeed from him, that there actually wasn’t a cake.”

An initial report led by Sue Gray into lockdown parties in Downing Street was released on Monday.

However, the senior civil servant’s report could not be released in full due to a criminal investigation which was eventually opened up by the Metropolitan Police.

She wrote: “As a result of the Metropolitan Police’s investigations, and so as not to prejudice the police investigative process, they have told me that it would only be appropriate to make minimal reference to the gatherings on the dates they are investigating.

“Unfortunately, this necessarily means that I am extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather.”

Ms Gray’s report identified 16 events that took place between May 15 2020 and April 16 2021.

A total of 12 of those gatherings, relating to eight separate dates and including the one on Mr Johnson’s birthday, are now being investigated by Scotland Yard.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives were investigating allegations of illegal gathering relating to eight dates: May 20 2020; June 18 2020; June 19 2020; Nov 13 2020; Dec 17 2020; Dec 18 2020; Jan 14 2021; and April 16 2021.

Detectives are examining more than 300 photographs and 500 documents in their investigation, which is being led by Commander Catherine Roper.

It is not clear how long the investigation will take, but Scotland Yard sources suggested that the volume of material meant it would take some time to complete the process.

Anyone accused of having breached the coronavirus regulations is expected to receive a written notification from the Metropolitan Police asking them if they have got a reasonable excuse.

If the excuse is not accepted they will then receive a fixed penalty notice, which they have 28 days to pay.

If they wish to challenge the charge, they can refuse to pay the fine and fight the case at a magistrates’ court.