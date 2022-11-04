Police looking for photos, videos from fatal Bellingham Halloween party

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Police seeking more information about the shooting death of a Bellingham man last week at a Halloween party in the Sehome Hill area, including people who may have been there and took photos.

Xyrone March-Williams, 21, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by a man who witnesses identified as Brian Andy Pantoja, 22, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Pantoja remained in Whatcom County Jail on Friday, Nov. 3, where he was being held on a charge of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm with bail set at $5 million.

Witnesses said Pantoja was with several other people at the party on east Myrtle Street on Friday, Oct. 28.

“Bellingham Police Department detectives looking for info,” police tweeted shortly after noon Friday.

“Attended the party on 10-28-22 in the 500 block of E. Myrtle where a homicide happened? ... Have photos or videos? Contact us to share them for relevant info for the case: cob.org/tips or 360-778-8611.”

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Whatcom County Superior Court, Pantoja and some friends fought with March-Williams at the crowded party, punching him without provocation.