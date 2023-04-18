Police looking for Pittsburgh man who allegedly stabbed man in South Side

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man in the city’s South Side neighborhood Friday night.

Malik Murphy, 27, of Pittsburgh, is facing criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after a man was stabbed several times in the chest and arm in an alley off of East Carson Street. The man knew Murphy, according to court documents, and argued with him about money a few weeks before.

The man was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by two strangers who happened to drive past him as they were going to pick up pizza, according to the complaint. He was rushed into surgery and listed in critical condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Walmart closing four more stores; says they lost ‘tens of millions each year’ Construction worker injured in fall from downtown office building, officials say Teen, family friend die saving 4 children from rip currents VIDEO: Beaver County coroner called to state police investigation at Aliquippa high rise DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts