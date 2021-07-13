Hundreds join Bay Area-wide search for missing Pleasanton man

MISSING MAN: Authorities have used heat-sensing drones and dogs for tracking. Now, 100 people from 13 agencies and 200 volunteers are searching for Philip Kreycik - every Bay Area county is involved.

