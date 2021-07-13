Hundreds join Bay Area-wide search for missing Pleasanton man

TechCrunch

As financial crime has become significantly more sophisticated, so too have the tools that are used to combat it. Now, Quantexa -- one of the more interesting startups that has been building AI-based solutions to help detect and stop money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activity -- has raised a growth round of $153 million, both to continue expanding that business in financial services and to bring its tools into a wider context, so to speak: linking up the dots around all customer and other data. "We’ve diversified outside of financial services and working with government, healthcare, telcos and insurance," Vishal Marria, its founder and CEO, said in an interview.