Police looking for Poquoson man in Hampton shooting

Hampton police have named a suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this month that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Police have taken out warrants for the arrest of 23-year-old James Edward Pepper of Poquoson including for second-degree murder and three related weapons charges. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of East Pembroke Avenue in the Buckroe Beach neighborhood at 11:49 p.m. on May 5. They found Daunta DeAngelo Lee Cooper, of Hampton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

A group of people were gathered at the scene and at some point there was a “verbal altercation” between the victim and the alleged shooter, which led to Cooper being shot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by going to P3Tips.com.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com