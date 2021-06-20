Police are looking for prankster who left fake ‘dead body’ by the road in Missouri

Missouri authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body, only to discover it wasn’t what it appeared to be.

County firefighters, EMS, and deputies all rushed to the scene where it looked like a body had been dumped by the side of a road, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Waiting for them was a long bundle of garbage bags, filled with clothes tied together with tape and twine, and a pair of boots sticking out from the bottom. It all made for a convincing corpse — but there was no body.

“Upon these findings, officials immediately confirmed that it was not a human body but was rather a disturbing and unnecessary prank,” the post said.

They’re not laughing. In fact, they’re looking for the prankster responsible.

“We are asking that if anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633,” the post said.

Bollinger County is about 120 miles south of St. Louis.

A similar thing happened earlier this year in Stockton, California. A driver noticed bodies and limbs floating in a pond by the highway and dialed 911, McClatchy News reported, but they turned out to be discarded mannequins.

