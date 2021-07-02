Police looking for rape suspect

Jul. 2—PINE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police out of Mercer are looking for a New Wilmington man charged with rape and possession of child porn.

Police have issued a warrant for Tyler Alan Bowen, 22, who was last seen in the New Castle area.

He is wanted for an incident that happened in 2018 in Pine Township.

He was charged Aug. 27 with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, photographing, filming, or depicting computer sex act, statutory sexual assault, photographing, filming or depicting computer sex act of a child, disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor, corruption of minors, child pornography and indecent assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Craig at the Mercer state police barracks by calling 724-662-6162.