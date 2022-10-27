Police looking for robbery suspect

Oct. 27—VERNON — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Subway restaurant this afternoon.

Lt. Robert Marra said at around 4 p.m. an adult male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, a surgical mask, and gloves entered the Subway restaurant at 53 Hartford Turnpike and demanded money.

Marra said the suspect implied he had a firearm, though it was unclear if he had a weapon. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

Marra said the suspect fled with stolen money in a gray Toyota Sienna, heading south on Hartford Turnpike towards Manchester.

No arrests have been made, and police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.