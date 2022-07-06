Police looking for robbery suspect

Jul. 6—ASHTABULA — Police are on the lookout for a Black male who robbed the BP gas station on Park Avenue at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the store's security video.

The suspect entered the store at 6:10 a.m., wearing a bright blue hoodie sweatshirt and a blue mask, according to the video.

He brandished a gun and pointed it at the store clerk, according to the video.

The suspect then took several items in a black bag and fled the scene on foot, police said.

On the video, the suspect appears to be wearing a red shirt under the blue hoodie with black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or robbery is asked to call 440-992-7174.